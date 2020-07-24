Eddie Vedder recalls “gem of advice” offered by Bruce Springsteen

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder has revealed the advice that Bruce Springsteen gave him when he was nervous about performing solo for the first time.

Speaking on the Daddy Issues podcast, hosted by actor Oliver Hudson and sportscaster Joe Buck, Vedder said The Boss had a few words of wisdom for him.

“I said ‘I’m starting these solo gigs tomorrow actually,'” Vedder recalls. “He gave this one gem of advice that just changed everything – because I was saying I was making mistakes in those first few mini-gigs.

“He said, ‘There’s real power when there’s just one person up there. It’s terrifying, for the audience even. It’s a tight-wire act. There’s just something, an intimacy in it, and there’s a power in it.’”

Vedder said that it was “one of the greatest things to hear, because suddenly you didn’t feel as vulnerable.”

The Pearl Jam frontman also spoke about his father’s “spiritual energy” and again criticised Trump’s presidency. Listen to the podcast episode below.

Last week (July 17) Supersuckers shared their collaborative cover of the Ramones, which features an appearance from Vedder.

The two artists first teamed up for the cover at a benefit gig held in Seattle on June 18, 2015, which was held to raise money to help Supersuckers frontman Eddie Spaghetti in his battle against stage three oropharynx cancer.

Vedder joined the band during the encore of the show to perform a version of the Ramones’ ‘I Believe In Miracles’. The cover has now been released as an official single.