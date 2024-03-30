Eddie Vedder thinks Pearl Jam have “one or two” good records left in them

Eddie Vedder has said that he thinks Pearl Jam have “one or two” good records left in them, ahead of the release of their new album.

The singer was speaking to MOJO Magazine a month ahead of the release of ‘Dark Matter’, their 12th studio record.

“The older you get the better you are at living in the present,” he said. “The understanding you have less time is the biggest number in the quotient. The goal is to keep making music.”

Advertisement

Vedder reflected on the fact that a number of his friends have passed away, including Chris Cornell, Mark Lanegan and Layne Stanley. “[At this stage] you lean on the relationships with the people who are still around. It really hits you when you are in a situation where that person would be there. And you’re sad for them that they’re not.”

“But it makes you realise you gotta be healthy. You want to be around for your kids. You want to make good records,” he continued. “And we might have one or two left.”

Last week, the band released their punky new single ‘Running’, the latest teaser of upcoming album ‘Dark Matter’.

Lead guitarist Stone Gossard shared that the riffs in the song were created by bassist Jeff Ament. “Jeff had the main parts for that one, and we worked it over as a band,” Gossard said, adding: “I love the bridge. I don’t know what the hell those chords are that [guitarist] Mike [McCready]’s playing, but it sounds original.”

It follows on from the album’s lead single and title track. ‘Dark Matter’ is set for release on April 19 via Monkeywrench Records, and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.

Advertisement

In support of independent vinyl retailers, the band have also created a variety of limited edition galactic colour variants of the album which will be exclusively available at select indie retail stores with eight different colorways in the US and two additional variants for international. Visit here for more information.

To celebrate the release of the new album, Pearl Jam will release a one night only event Dark Matter – Global Theatrical Experience – on April 16.

The event will come to life in over 225 locations nationwide, including AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Landmark, Marcus, Studio Movie Grill, Cinepolis, Harkins, Alamo Drafthouse, Chinese Cineplex, IFC, and more. Additionally, AMC and other cinemas will feature Dolby Atmos showings. Worldwide, it will grace cinemas in over 30 countries, appearing in more than 300 locations across Mexico, the UK, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, New Zealand, and Poland. Visit here to purchase tickets for the screening.

In other news, Pearl Jam are set to kick off an extensive world tour in May. Check out the full dates below and visit here for tickets.

Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter World Tour dates:

MAY

4 – Vancouver, Canada, Rogers Arena

6 – Vancouver, Canada, Rogers Arena

10 – Portland, Oregon, Moda Center

13 – Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center

16 – Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 – Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Garden Arena

21 – Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum

22 – Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum

25 – Napa Valley, California, BottleRock Festival

28 – Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena

30 – Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena

JUNE

22 – Dublin, Ireland, Marlay Park

25 – Manchester, England, Co-Op Live

29 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

JULY

2 – Berlin, Germany, Waldbuhne

3 – Berlin, Germany, Waldbuhne

6 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

8 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

11 – Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival

13 – Lisbon, Portugal, NOS Alive Festival

AUGUST

22 – Missoula, Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium

26 – Indianapolis, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center

29 – Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field

31 – Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field

SEPTEMBER

3 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

4 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

7 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center

9 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center

12 – Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena

15 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park

17 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park

NOVEMBER

8 – Auckland, New Zealand, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

13 – Gold Coast, Australia, Heritage Bank Stadium

16 – Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium

21 – Sydney, Australia, Giants Stadium

Elsewhere, Vedder recently joined The Who on stage during the band’s Teenage Cancer Trust show in London earlier this week.