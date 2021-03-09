Eden Sessions 2021 postponed due to “uncertainties” around coronavirus

Eden Sessions 2021 has been postponed due to the “uncertainties” surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cornwall gig series was set to take place throughout June and July, with performances coming from the likes of Idles, My Chemical Romance, Lionel Richie and Diana Ross.

Following the UK government announcing plans to gradually remove all COVID restrictions by June 21, organisers of Eden Sessions have today (March 9) confirmed that the event will no longer be going ahead as planned.

Advertisement

“Regrettably the uncertainties around staging the series due to the impacts of the pandemic and restrictions on outdoor audiences mean that the summer Sessions have had to be postponed,” the statement reads.

“We are working to reschedule the shows. When new dates are confirmed, the Eden Project will contact existing ticket-purchasers with details. Original tickets will remain valid for any show that is rescheduled.”

We’re sorry to announce that we’re postponing the Eden Sessions concerts planned for June and July this year. We are working to reschedule the shows. Thanks to everyone for their patience and understanding. More info: https://t.co/Hf2CjLLgl2 pic.twitter.com/1lTfW67wfx — Eden Sessions (@TheEdenSessions) March 9, 2021

Bosses went on to express their “disappointment” over Eden Sessions being unable to take place this summer, adding: “We send our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their patience and understanding so far and while we work to reschedule the concerts.”

You can see the full statement above.

It comes after various other UK festivals – including Reading & Leeds, All Points East, Wireless, Latitude and 2000 Trees – recently announced plans to return later in the summer in line with the government’s proposed “roadmap” out of lockdown.

Advertisement

However, a number of events scheduled for earlier in the season – such as The Great Escape, Glastonbury and Download – have been cancelled for the second consecutive year.

Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn, who runs R&L, Wireless and Latitude, has cited the UK’s successful vaccination programme as the key to unlocking large-scale music events this in 2021.

Sacha Lord, co-founder of Parklife, told NME last month that he was “confident” about the Manchester festival’s return in September, hailing the NHS’ “phenomenal” vaccine rollout. “For once, we can say that we have got something that’s world-beating,” he said.