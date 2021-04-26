Eden Sessions announce new series of gigs in September

The Eden Sessions is set to return in September with a new series of outdoor gigs.

Eden Sessions’ previous live programme for summer 2021, which was set to take place in the grounds of The Eden Project in Cornwall, was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisers of the Eden Sessions have confirmed today (April 26) that they now intend to stage a series of new outdoor shows in September, with Ben Howard the first act to be confirmed.

Howard will perform on September 11, with tickets set to go on general sale on May 6 here.

“We’re thrilled to announce that there will be a Sessions season in September this year and that Ben Howard is the first headliner we can confirm,” Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said in a statement.

“Watch this space… very soon we’ll be announcing other amazing headliners for the Eden Sessions in September.”

Organisers confirmed earlier this month that My Chemical Romance‘s sold-out Eden Sessions show will now take place on May 17, 2022, with all original tickets remaining valid. The band recently postponed all of their upcoming tour dates to next year.

Lionel Richie‘s rescheduled Eden Sessions gig also has a new date, with the show now set to take place on June 14, 2022. New dates for postponed shows by Diana Ross, IDLES, Bryan Adams and The Script are set to be confirmed soon.

My Chemical Romance will follow their Eden Sessions gig in May 2022 with a trio of live shows at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.