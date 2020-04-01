Edinburgh’s five festivals in August, which were set to welcome over 4.4 million people to the Scottish capital, have been cancelled as the coronavirus crisis continues.

The Fringe, which is the world’s biggest arts festival, has been shelved along with the city’s military tattoo and book, art and international festivals.

In a statement, Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said: “It’s too early to say what this will look like, but we are confident that as a collective we can find a way to reach through the walls that currently surround us and inspire, cheer and connect.”

