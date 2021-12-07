Edinburgh pop-up venue to host Biffy Clyro, Madness, Fatboy Slim and more in 2022

Edinburgh’s new pop up venue The Big Top has announced headline shows by Biffy Clyro, Madness, Fatboy Slim and more for summer 2022.

Snow Patrol will also play a set at the venue in Royal Highland Centre in June. More acts are to be announced and ticket information is to follow here.

The Big Top is intended to become an annual event for DF Concerts, which already organises Edinburgh’s Summer Sessions and Glasgow’s TRNSMT.

The line up sp far for The Big Top shows in 2022 is:

JUNE

12 – Madness

18 – Fatboy Slim

23 – Snow Patrol

25 – Biffy Clyro

It comes after DF Concerts, which also organises T In The Park, announced that it would revive Scotland’s Connect Festival next year.

The bash, which was staged for just two years in the noughties at Argyll’s Inveraray Castle, will return from August 26-28, 2022.

No acts for the festival have been announced yet but promoters DF Concerts have said that some of “the biggest names in the world” will be performing at the event.

An official announcement about the return of the event via The Scotsman said: “Connect 2022 is an entirely new festival experience but retains many of the qualities of its namesake from 2007 & 2008. Connect will feature the best in leftfield talent from grassroots through to the biggest names in the world.

“In addition to amazing music there will be a wealth of unique, remarkable, alternative and truly entertaining experiences to immerse yourself in. There will be a plethora of bands, DJs, artists, performers, comedians, jesters, visual arts and installations that will be keeping you amused throughout the weekend as well as culinary delights and crafted drinks from local artisans. More exciting news is to follow soon.”