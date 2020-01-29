The 1975, Tom Jones and Lionel Richie announced for Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2020

The 1975, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie and Michael Kiwanuka have been announced among the headliners of this year’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

McFly, Simple Minds and Travis are also set to perform at the bash at Princes Street Gardens, which runs from August 8-20.

The two-week event will kick off with Tom Jones performing on August 8 before Travis bring it all to a close on the 20th.

The Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2020 line-up is as follows:

August 2020

8 – Tom Jones

9 – Lionel Richie

11 – Michael Kiwanuka

12 – The 1975

13 – McFly

18 – Simple Minds

20 – Travis

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday (January 31) and can be purchased here.

Making his Edinburgh Summer Sessions debut, Richie said, “I’m really looking forward to heading back to Scotland next summer, the crowds are some of the best in the world and I can’t wait to get back over there to see you all.”

Last year, the likes of Florence + The Machine, Chvrches and Primal Scream were among the performers at the two-week event.

Earlier this week, The 1975 were also announced for a headline performance at London’s Finsbury Park this summer which will see them taking a series of steps to minimise the event’s environmental impact.

Billed as “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”, the Manchester band will head to the capital on July 11 – joined by a supporting bill that includes the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers and labelmates Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.