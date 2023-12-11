Editors announce 2024 UK tour

Editors have announced details of a new UK tour, set to kick off next spring. Find ticket details below.

Announced today (December 11), the tour dates will see the band play a series of live shows across the country in celebration of their latest studio album ‘EBM’.

Set to kick off in February next year, the tour dates will see the band play six shows across spring 2024. These launch with an opening night at the NX venue in Newcastle on February 26, and continues the following day with a gig at the O2 Academy in Leeds.

Advertisement

From there, the band will make a stop at the O2 Academy in Liverpool on February 28 for their last show of the month, before picking up again in March for three back-to-back shows. These include a gig at the Forum in Bath (March 1), Birmingham’s O2 Academy (2) and the O2 Guildhall in Southampton (3).

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (December 14) at 10am local time. Visit here to buy tickets and find a full list of tour dates in the poster below.

As aforementioned, the new run of 2024 UK shows comes in celebration of Editor’s latest studio album ‘EBM’. Released in September last year, the album marked the band’s seventh LP and saw the members venture into new, electro-industrial territory.

Upon its release, ‘EBM’ was given a three-star review by NME, who described it as containing “flashes of their very best”.

“Unlike their early records, on ‘EBM’, Editors straddle heart-tugging hits with their now more familiar, visceral rock numbers. Synth-stabbing ‘Strawberry Lemonade’, for instance, is as unnerving as it is foot stomping with its screeching bleeps and drum beats,” it read.

Advertisement

“Elsewhere, the bludgeoning ‘Picturesque’ comes on like a frenzied attack to the senses and ‘Strange Intimacy’ is a head-spinning closer that leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. ‘EBM’, then, goes some way to bringing the seasoned band back to what they do best, all the while pushing things forward.”

More recently, ​​guitarist Justin Lockey – who sat out of the band’s summer 2022 dates due to “struggles with anxiety” – opened up to NME about what led to his decision and the ways he has worked to improve his lifestyle.

“A lot of people who aren’t in bands or in the music industry think that touring is this non-stop party of just waking up in different cities, after-shows and great gigs – but it’s not,” he said. “It can be a very isolating, lonely and strange existence. You’re not in the same routine as most of the rest of the planet. No one outside of music understands your routine.”

He later went on to say that his approach to touring had “completely changed”, thanks to actively “[changing] the balance and [putting] my interests up to a point where I can be cognitively focussed when I’m not doing music, but the other disciplines make you more excited about music”.