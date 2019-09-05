Editors announce ‘best of’ album ‘Black Gold’ and 2020 UK and European tour

Check out the new title track from their greatest hits as the band prepare for Wembley
Editors have announced details of new ‘best of’ album ‘Black Gold’, as well as sharing the brand new title track and announcing details of a UK and European 2020 tour.
Arriving on October 25, ‘Black Gold’ will include 13 tracks from their six studio albums (from their breakthrough debut ‘The Back Room’) to 2018’s acclaimed ‘Violence‘, as well as the three new songs ‘Upside Down’, recent single ‘Frankenstein’ and today’s new release ‘Black Gold’. There will also be a deluxe 2CD version, which includes a second disc of eight stripped back renditions called ‘Distance: The Acoustic Recordings’.
In support of the record, the band will embark on a lengthy 27 date UK and European tour – including a show at London’s Wembley Arena.
“To still be doing this is something I’m very proud of,” said frontman Tom Smith. “These days longevity might not be seen as cool, but I think it is. We’ve solidified what this new version of the band is, and I think the new songs show that the band are hungry.
“We’ve always felt like outsiders, but wanted to write songs that connect with people emotionally, and resonate in a deeper way. That can sound pretentious and contrived, but there are people out there that our band mean a lot to. That’s what I always wanted.”
Check out new single ‘Black Gold’ below and pre-order the album here.
The ‘Black Gold’ tracklist is:
Disc 1
1. Frankenstein
2. Papillon
3. Munich
4. Sugar
5. Hallelujah (So low)
6. An End Has A Start
7. Upside Down
8.Bullets
9. Ocean Of Night
10. No Harm
11. Smokers Outside Hospital Doors
12.A Ton Of Love
13. Magazine
14. The Racing Rats
15. Black Gold
16. No Sound But The Wind
Disc 2 (Deluxe Version only)
1. Violence (Distance: The Acoustic Recordings)
2. Walk The Fleet Road (Distance: The Acoustic Recordings)
3. Blood (Distance: The Acoustic Recordings)
4. Let Your Good Heart Lead You Home (Distance: The Acoustic Recordings)
5. Smokers Outside The Hospital Door (Distance: The Acoustic Recordings)
6. Fall (Distance: The Acoustic Recordings)
7. Two Hearted Spider (Distance: The Acoustic Recordings)
8. Distance (Distance: The Acoustic Recordings)
Editor’s upcoming 2020 tour dates are:
Thursday 30 Jan France, Paris – Salle Pleyel
Friday 31 Jan Germany, Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Saturday 1 Feb Belgium, Antwerp – Sportpaleis
Monday 3 Feb Germany, Berlin – Velodrom
Tuesday 4 Feb Poland, Krakow -Studio
Wednesday 5 Feb Poland, Warsaw -Torwar
Friday 7 Feb Austria, Vienna -Gasometer
Saturday 8 Feb Croatia, Zagreb – Dom Sportova Zagreb
Monday 10 Feb Italy, Rome – Atlantico
Tuesday 11 Feb Italy, Milan – Alcatraz
Wednesday 12 Feb Italy, Milan – Alcatraz
Friday 14 Feb Switzerland, Zurich – Komplex 457
Saturday 15 Feb Switzerland, Fribourg – Fri-Son
Monday 17 Feb Spain, Madrid – The Box (Wizink Center)
Tuesday 18 Feb Spain, Barcelona – Razzmatazz
Thursday 27 Feb UK, Birmingham – Arena Birmingham
Friday 28 Feb UK, London – The SSE Arena Wembley
Saturday 29 Feb UK, Manchester – O2 Apollo
Monday 2 Mar Ireland, Dublin – Vicar Street
Tuesday 3 Mar UK, Glasgow – Barrowland
Friday 27 Mar Greece, Thessaloniki – Principal Theatre
Saturday 28 Mar Greece, Athens – Tae Kwan Do Arena
Wednesday 1 Apr Ukraine, Kiev – StereoPlaza
Friday 3 Apr Russia, Moscow – GlavClub
Saturday 4 Apr Russia, St. Petersburg – Morze
Monday 22 June Germany, Hamburg – Stadtpark
Saturday 27 June Netherlands, The Hague – Zuiderpark
Visit here for tickets and more information.