Editors announce huge show at London’s re-opened Brixton Academy

Editors have announced a headline show at the re-opened O2 Academy Brixton this May. Find ticket details below.

The band will perform at the South London venue on May 2, which will mark one of the first performances at the venue since its closure in December 2022 following a fatal crowd crush.

Special guests are also set to be announced for the performance at a later date.

Tickets will go on general sale this Friday (March 8) at 10am GMT, which you’ll be able to purchase from here.

“We’re extremely excited to return to @o2academybrix in London on May 2nd!” the band wrote on social media today (March 4).

The newly announced show follows Editors’ 2024 UK tour, which wrapped up yesterday (March 3), and sees them join The Black Keys in being among the first acts to perform at the re-opened space this year.

The venue announced its re-opening today, after being shuttered since the tragic incident that occurred at an Asake concert. The crush resulted in the deaths of Gabrielle Hutchinson, aged 23, and 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo. A third was left in a critical condition.

The future of the iconic music venue remained uncertain for many months after Lambeth Council suspended the venue’s license and the Metropolitan Police reportedly made a push for the location to close its doors for good.

In December 2023, it was announced that the venue would be allowed to retain its licence and re-open if it can meet “robust” safety rules.

The opening run of gigs will kick off in April, starting with a pair of tribute gigs.

Nirvana UK (tribute to Nirvana) and The Smyths (tribute to The Smiths) will perform at the venue on Friday, April 19, followed by Definitely Mightbe (tribute to Oasis) and UK Foo Fighters (tribute to Foo Fighters) on the following Friday, April 26. Tickets for the gigs on sale this Friday (March 8) at 9am GMT from here.