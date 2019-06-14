Listen to Editors’ electrifying new single ‘Frankenstein’

Described by frontman Tom Smith as "a cartoon song for the freaks"

Editors have released their bold new single ‘Frankenstein’ – you can hear the electronica-leaning track below.

The song follows on from last month’s release of ‘The Blanck Mass Sessions’, which featured alternate and electronica-infused versions of tracks from their 2018 album ‘Violence’.

‘Frankenstein’ has been officially released today (June 14) after being aired live in recent weeks as the closing song in Editors’ festival sets. Produced by Jacknife Lee, who helmed the band’s 2007 album ‘An End Has A Start’, frontman Tom Smith described the track as “a song of joy and escapism – a cartoon song for the freaks, the different and for the night”.

You can hear Editors’ new song ‘Frankenstein’ below.

Editors – Frankenstein

The band will continue their tour of the European festival circuit this weekend – you can check out their scheduled live dates below.

June

16 – FIRENZE ROCKS FESTIVAL 2019, Florence, Italy

29 – LA NUIT DE L’ERDRE 2019, Nort-sur-Erdre, France

July

5-7 – DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE 2019, Beuningen, Netherlands

7 – MAIN SQUARE FESTIVAL 2019, Arras, France

12 – HOME FESTIVAL 2019, Venice, Italy

20 – GURTENFESTIVAL 2019, Bern, Switzerland

22 – ROCK THE CITY BUCHAREST 2019, Bucharest, Romania

Last year, Editors delivered a special acoustic version of ‘Violence’ for a live session in the NME basement. Hailing the song in our review of the record for its power to “simmer with a caustic but expansive electro pulse”, Editors’ paired-down run through of ‘Violence’ for our session may not have the same mechanical drive, but it instead highlights the track’s very human yearning.