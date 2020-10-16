Editors and Happy Mondays to headline brand new festival Creation Day

Editors and Happy Mondays have been announced as the first-ever headliners of the brand new festival Creation Day.

Billed as “a celebration of the legendary Creation Records label and the legacy of its visionary founder, Alan McGee”, the event is set to take place at Wolverhampton West Park from May 29-30, 2021.

McGee has curated the line-up of the inaugural Creation Day festival, which has today (October 16) confirmed that Happy Mondays will headline on May 29 and Editors will top the bill on May 30.

The likes of Friendly Fires, Echo & The Bunnymen, Ash, Black Grape and The Wedding Present will also perform at Creation Day 2021 — you can check out the line-up so far on the below festival poster.

Speaking about the inaugural Creation Day festival, Alan McGee said in a statement: “I’m looking forward to this one, some of the best old bands with some of the best new bands. I can’t wait to come and bring it all to Wolverhampton.

“Creation Day is the first time we have done anything like this since doing it for the kids. Hopefully we can do this every year.”

Limited first-release tickets for Creation Day 2021 will be available in a pre-sale on October 21 at 10am before a general sale commences at 10am on October 23.

You can find out more information about the inaugural Creation Day festival here.

Last month, a first look at the upcoming Alan McGee biopic Creation Stories was released.