Editors share new single ‘Heart Attack’ and add Blanck Mass as full member

Editors have shared their new single ‘Heart Attack’ and confirmed the addition of composer and producer Blanck Mass to their line-up as a full member.

Blanck Mass, real name Benjamin John Power (also of Fuck Buttons), previously worked with the band on their sixth album ‘Violence’, which arrived in March 2018.

“Having worked with the band for coming up to five years now, joining Editors seemed more like a natural progression than a decision that had to be made,” Power said in a statement. “We know that we work well together, are on a similar page creatively, and are all very close friends.

“Being part of a ‘creative conglomerate’ is something that I haven’t experienced for a while now so to be part of something that works in that way again is both liberating and exciting in equal measures.”

Editors have also shared their first new music since 2019 with the song ‘Heart Attack’, which frontman Tom Smith has described as “a song of obsession, about losing yourself in someone, a love song, a morbid love song”.

The video for ‘Heart Attack’, which you can see above, was made by the director and visual artist Felix Geen. “Typically when I’m making a music video I try to tune myself into the song and find the visual that resonates the loudest,” Geen said in a statement about the clip.

“More recently I’ve been working with AI-generated art in my videos. It is a relatively new technology but its development is accelerating all the time. The full potential for it to completely revolutionise the visual creation process is yet to be seen. I currently think of working with the AI as a collaboration with a mad auteur who’s taken too much LSD. It is certainly quite interesting to be taken on a psychedelic journey by a computer who’s seen too much.”

You can see Editors’ upcoming UK and European live dates below, and find tickets for the Birmingham date here.

May

27 – Dauwpop, Holland

28 – Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

June

3 – Vestrock, Holland

4 – In It Together, Wales

5 – Sonic Wave @ Forum, Birmingham

17 – O Son Do Camino, Spain

24 – Mallorca Live, Spain

July

9 – Mad Cool, Spain

14 – Electric Castle, Romania

19 – Balena Festival, Italy

30 – Low Festival, Spain

August

5 – Wide Skies and Butterflies, Norfolk

14 – Hear Hear Festival, Belgium

28 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth