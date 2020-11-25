EDM producer and DJ i_o has died at the age of 30

i_o, the producer who collaborated with Grimes on ‘Violence’, has died at the age of 30.

The musician, born Garrett Falls Lockhart, passed away on Monday (November 23). Lockhart’s passing was confirmed in a statement shared to his official Twitter account.

“This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love,” the statement read.

“Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared.”

As Pitchfork reports, Lockhart was originally based in Washington, DC, and moved to Los Angeles where he became an established face on the city’s local electronic music scene.

He released three EPs over the last two years that comprised an album titled ‘444’. His most prominent work came in an appearance on Grimes’ ‘Violence’, taken from her latest album ‘Miss Anthropocene’.

He released music on Deadmau5’s Mau5trap label, with the first release arriving in 2017 and recently signed to prestigious dance music label Armada Music.

Paying tribute on Twitter, DeadMau5 wrote: “Going to miss you my dude, it was a real pleasure working with you and watching you succeed… may you find rest, and let your music live on into eternity.”

UK dubstep producer FuntCase added: “Garrett my dude. I had some awesome times with you man, I hope you’re resting well. Say hello to cookie for me.”

Sharing a video of Lockhart in performance, one fan added: “Thank you Garrett for your music. So glad I was able to see you live. Not only this close to you but was able to take a photo with you. So glad I said I loved your music. Rest easy my friend.”

A cause of death is yet to be announced.