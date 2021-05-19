EDM producer and DJ i_o’s cause of death has been confirmed

DJ and producer i_o’s cause of death has been confirmed after his sudden passing last year.

The musician, real name Garrett Lockhart, passed away in November at the age of 30.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has now confirmed that he died of natural causes related to Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis — an autoimmune disorder that often involves chronic thyroid inflammation.

In a statement released to EDM.com, Lockhart’s family explained that he suffered a “sudden and fatal arrhythmia”.

“After five months of testing, the conclusion is that, while Garrett did suffer from depression and anxiety, he did not take his own life,” they said.

“It is our hope that Garrett’s premature death can be used to create and normalise conversations surrounding mental health issues, realising there may be underlying disease of conditions requiring medical attention.”

Lockhart was originally based in Washington, DC before moving to LA, where he became an established face on the city’s local electronic music scene.

He released three EPs that comprised an album titled ‘444’. His most prominent work came with an appearance on Grimes’ ‘Violence’, taken from her latest album ‘Miss Anthropocene’.

He released music on Deadmau5’s Mau5trap label, with the first release arriving in 2017, and signed to prestigious dance music label Armada Music shortly before his death.

Paying tribute on Twitter at the time, Deadmau5 wrote: “Going to miss you my dude, it was a real pleasure working with you and watching you succeed… may you find rest, and let your music live on into eternity.”