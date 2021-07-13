Eels announce UK and European tour for 2022

Eels have announced details of a UK and European tour for 2022.

The Mark ‘E’ Oliver Everett-led band will tour in support of their ‘Earth To Dora’ album, which came out back in October.

Eels will embark on their next UK and European tour in March 2022, kicking off in Belfast on March 11 next year. The UK and Ireland leg will conclude with a date at the O2 Guildhall in Southampton on March 18 before Eels then head to the continent.

“We’ve got a lot of pent-up energy from all the time spent cooped-up and unable to rock. It’s going to be an extra-special treat this time,” ‘E’ said in a statement. “We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy. Attendees will want to keep their cameras rolling, because we may explode.”

Tickets for Eels’ UK and European tour in 2022 will go on sale from here, and you can see the dates below.

March 2022

11 – Telegraph Building, Belfast

12 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

14 – Roundhouse, London

15 – Albert Hall, Manchester

16 – Barrowland, Glasgow

17 – Rock City, Nottingham

18 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

21 – Zenith, Munich, Germany

22 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany

23 – Edel-Optics Arena, Hamburg, Germany

25 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

27 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

30 – Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland

31 – Hall 622, Zurich, Switzerland

April 2022

1 – Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda, Milan, Italy

2 – Estragon, Bologna, Italy

4 – Akvarium Klub, Budapest, Hungary

5 – Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

7 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

8 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Eels’ video for ‘Are We Alright Again’, which came out back in November, featured Mad Men lead Jon Hamm.