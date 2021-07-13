Eels announce UK and European tour for 2022

Eels have announced details of a UK and European tour for 2022.
The Mark ‘E’ Oliver Everett-led band will tour in support of their ‘Earth To Dora’ album, which came out back in October.
Eels will embark on their next UK and European tour in March 2022, kicking off in Belfast on March 11 next year. The UK and Ireland leg will conclude with a date at the O2 Guildhall in Southampton on March 18 before Eels then head to the continent.
“We’ve got a lot of pent-up energy from all the time spent cooped-up and unable to rock. It’s going to be an extra-special treat this time,” ‘E’ said in a statement. “We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy. Attendees will want to keep their cameras rolling, because we may explode.”
Tickets for Eels’ UK and European tour in 2022 will go on sale from here, and you can see the dates below.
March 2022
11 – Telegraph Building, Belfast
12 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin
14 – Roundhouse, London
15 – Albert Hall, Manchester
16 – Barrowland, Glasgow
17 – Rock City, Nottingham
18 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton
21 – Zenith, Munich, Germany
22 – Palladium, Cologne, Germany
23 – Edel-Optics Arena, Hamburg, Germany
25 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
27 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France
30 – Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland
31 – Hall 622, Zurich, Switzerland
April 2022
1 – Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda, Milan, Italy
2 – Estragon, Bologna, Italy
4 – Akvarium Klub, Budapest, Hungary
5 – Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
7 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
8 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Eels’ video for ‘Are We Alright Again’, which came out back in November, featured Mad Men lead Jon Hamm.