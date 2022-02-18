Eels postpone their UK, European and US tour to 2023

Eels have postponed their upcoming ‘Lockdown Hurricane’ headline tour, which had been set to visit the UK next month, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mark ‘E’ Oliver Everett-led band had been set to kick off the tour in Belfast on March 11 in support of their latest album ‘Extreme Witchcraft’.
However, Eels have now confirmed that the tour is being pushed back to 2023 “due to the current state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-enforced travel and local restrictions”.
In a statement, Eels said “we’re sure you’re getting tired of seeing announcements like this”.
“When we planned our 2022 tour seven months ago we hoped we would be in a more ideal place to carry it out by now. Hopefully things are improving but unfortunately, because of the current state of the pandemic and travel and local restrictions, we’re not quite at a point where we can pull off a tour.
“Our spring ’22 tour of Europe and the U.S. will have to be postponed to spring ’23. We’d come sooner but the rest of this year has been reserved by artists who previously had to cancel. We’re extremely disappointed we won’t get to see you this year, it was going to be doubly rocktastic after not being able to tour in 2020, so we will rock you triply in 2023.”
Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates, though refunds are also available from the point of purchase. You can find out more information about venue changes and tickets here, while you can see Eels’ rescheduled ‘Lockdown Hurricane’ headline tour dates below.
March
26 – Rock City, Nottingham
27 – Roundhouse, London
30 – Telegraph Building, Belfast
31 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin
April
2 – Barrowland, Glasgow
3 – Albert Hall, Manchester
4 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton
6 – Edel-Optics Arena, Hamburg, Germany
7 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
8 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
10 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
11 – Palladium, Koln, Germany
12 – Zenith, Munich, Germany
14 – Arena, Vienna, Austria
17 – Estragon, Bologna, Italy
18 – Live Club, Alcatraz, Milan, Italy
20 – La Cartonnerie, Reims, France
21 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France
24 – Hall 622, Zurich, Switzerland
25 – Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland
26 – La Paloma, Nimes, France
27 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain
29 – Auditorium, Vigo, Spain
30 – Riviera, Madrid, Spain
June
8 – Belly Up, Solana Beach (San Diego), CA
10 – Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA
11 – The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA
13 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR
14 – The Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA
16 – Metro Music Bar, Salt Lake City, UT
17 – Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO
18 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS
20 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
21 – Metro, Chicago, IL
23 – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA
24 – Keswick Theatre, Glenside (Philadelphia), PA
25 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA
27 – Webster Hall, New York, NY
28 – The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD
29 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC
30 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA