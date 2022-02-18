Eels postpone their UK, European and US tour to 2023

Eels have postponed their upcoming ‘Lockdown Hurricane’ headline tour, which had been set to visit the UK next month, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mark ‘E’ Oliver Everett-led band had been set to kick off the tour in Belfast on March 11 in support of their latest album ‘Extreme Witchcraft’.

However, Eels have now confirmed that the tour is being pushed back to 2023 “due to the current state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic-enforced travel and local restrictions”.

In a statement, Eels said “we’re sure you’re getting tired of seeing announcements like this”.

“When we planned our 2022 tour seven months ago we hoped we would be in a more ideal place to carry it out by now. Hopefully things are improving but unfortunately, because of the current state of the pandemic and travel and local restrictions, we’re not quite at a point where we can pull off a tour.

“Our spring ’22 tour of Europe and the U.S. will have to be postponed to spring ’23. We’d come sooner but the rest of this year has been reserved by artists who previously had to cancel. We’re extremely disappointed we won’t get to see you this year, it was going to be doubly rocktastic after not being able to tour in 2020, so we will rock you triply in 2023.”

Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates, though refunds are also available from the point of purchase. You can find out more information about venue changes and tickets here, while you can see Eels’ rescheduled ‘Lockdown Hurricane’ headline tour dates below.

March

26 – Rock City, Nottingham

27 – Roundhouse, London

30 – Telegraph Building, Belfast

31 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

April

2 – Barrowland, Glasgow

3 – Albert Hall, Manchester

4 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

6 – Edel-Optics Arena, Hamburg, Germany

7 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

8 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

10 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

11 – Palladium, Koln, Germany

12 – Zenith, Munich, Germany

14 – Arena, Vienna, Austria

17 – Estragon, Bologna, Italy

18 – Live Club, Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

20 – La Cartonnerie, Reims, France

21 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

24 – Hall 622, Zurich, Switzerland

25 – Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland

26 – La Paloma, Nimes, France

27 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain

29 – Auditorium, Vigo, Spain

30 – Riviera, Madrid, Spain

June

8 – Belly Up, Solana Beach (San Diego), CA

10 – Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

11 – The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA

13 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

14 – The Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

16 – Metro Music Bar, Salt Lake City, UT

17 – Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO

18 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS

20 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

21 – Metro, Chicago, IL

23 – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA

24 – Keswick Theatre, Glenside (Philadelphia), PA

25 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

27 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

28 – The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

29 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

30 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA