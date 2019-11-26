Watch teenage fan join The Killers to play ‘For Reasons Unknown’ at US festival

“It was the most mind-boggling experience ever”

A teenage fan of The Killers was invited onstage to play ‘For Reasons Unknown’ on drums during a US show last weekend. Check out the footage below.

The Brandon Flowers-fronted band, who recently announced their new album ‘Imploding The Mirage‘, performed at Fort Lauderdale’s Riptide Music Festival on Saturday evening (November 23).

Midway through the set, which included hits such as ‘Spaceman’, ‘Somebody Told Me’, and ‘Read My Mind’, the Las Vegas outfit called on local fan Jayson Verebay to lend a hand in airing the ‘Sam’s Town‘ single.

Having been spotted on the front row by frontman Flowers, the 17-year-old promptly scaled the barrier and made his way to the stage. “Alright, this is Jason from Fort Lauderdale,” the singer told the 35,000-strong crowd. “You ready for this?” he then asked his temporary sticksman.

According to Rolling Stone‘s Tim Chan, who caught footage of the moment, the impressed festival audience began chanting Verebay’s name following his performance. The reporter wrote in his video’s caption that the teen “absolutely SLAYS IT on the drums”.

“As I was coming up there, my heart was pounding and I was actually shaking,” Verebay told Rolling Stone of his appearance following the set. “It was the most mind-boggling experience ever.”

The Killers have called on their fans to play drums on ‘For Reasons Uknown’ on a number of occasions over the last year or so. In July 2018, a diehard follower wowed attendees at Lollapalooza Paris with a rendition of the song. During the band’s headline slot at Latitude earlier that same month, another surprised fan took to the stage.

Fans in the UK, meanwhile, will be able to catch The Killers when they return to these shores for a stadium tour next June. See the full schedule below.

Thursday May 28 – FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM – with Blossoms

Saturday May 30 – MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD – with Blossoms

Monday June 1 – NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM – with Blossoms

Wednesday June 3 – SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY’S STADIUM – with Blossoms

Friday June 5 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM – with Sam Fender – EXTRA DATE

Saturday June 6 – LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM – with Sam Fender

Tuesday June 9 – BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Thursday June 11 – COVENTRY, COVENTRY RICOH STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Saturday June 13 – MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM – with Manic Street Preachers

Tuesday June 16 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE – with Sam Fender

Wednesday June 17 – DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE – with Sam Fender – EXTRA DATE