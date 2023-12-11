Listen to Ekkstacy’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

Ekkstacy has compiled an exclusive playlist to accompany this week’s NME Cover story.

The Vancouver native features on The Cover this week (December 11) as we renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Ekkstacy can be read here.

To celebrate, Ekkstacy – born Khyree Zienty – has curated a playlist inspired titled ‘Songs To Listen To While Conquering The Underworld’, which features tracks from Bring Me The Horizon, Sworn In, Dystopia and more. Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

On January 19, the 21-year-old will release ‘Ekkstacy’, the follow-up to his 2022 album ‘Misery’. The record will follow an extensive run of live shows, which have seen Zienty play across the UK, Europe and North America over the past few months.

The new album was largely created on the road, as Zienty tells NME in this week’s Cover story: “When I box myself into one sound and try and make an album, I just explode and get fucking angry, because I can’t do it. I don’t know how bands make these albums that are 12, 13, 14 tracks long, and they all sound the same, the same tones, the same structures… that would drive me fucking insane.

“Knowing what you want to do is more than half of the battle,” he added. “That’s why [‘Ekkstacy’] was such a beast at times. As soon as I’d finished this album, I’d figured out so much shit, and I’d been to so many new places. I appreciate that now.”

