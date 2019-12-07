Trending:

El-P’s solo albums will hit streaming services for first time – ‘I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead’ out now

'Fantastic Damage' and 'Cancer 4 Cure' will also drop

Charlotte Krol
El-P of Run the Jewels performs live on stage during the All Points East Festival at Victoria Park on May 31, 2019 in London, England. CREDIT: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

EL-P is reissuing his solo back catalogue and will make his albums available for streaming for the first time.

The American rapper and producer, who is one half of rap duo Run The Jewels, is reissuing his three solo records via Fat Possum Records (originally released through Rawkus Records and his own label, Definitive Jux). The first album, 2007’s ‘I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead’, is available to stream now.

‘Fantastic Damage’ (2002) and ‘Cancer 4 Cure’ (2012) will follow in 2020, although the exact dates are currently unknown.

‘I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead’ was lauded upon its release. NME wrote at the time: El-P is the grand master of indie hip-hop…if you enjoy using your brain rather than listening to it fizzle to the strains of Virgin Radio, then buy this.”

The record features collaborations with Trent Reznor, The Mars Volta, Aesop Rock, Cat Power and Cage.

Run the Jewels | Killer Mike and El-P
El-P of Run The Jewels gives an update on RTJ4. CREDIT: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

El-P said of the album [sections quoted from Consequence of Sound]: “this record means a lot to me. really, it’s a collection of short stories written from multiple perspectives… different characters living in the same confused, askew city of ‘Poisenville.’ no one is right in these stories and no one has the moral high ground but everyone is trying to keep themselves from suffocating under the weight of their own reality and faults.

“It’s littered with darkness and doubt but ultimately it’s about redemption. it’s about the decision not to succumb to the darkest ideas we have about what we are. i’ll sleep when you’re dead began as what i imagined the city of ‘Poisenville’ was saying to its inhabitants as a retort to being called a ‘city that never sleeps,’ but it ends with the discovery of something bigger than the maze of inner turmoil these characters feel: a resolve to fight for life, even if it’s someone else’s.”

Run The Jewels, meanwhile, are working on their fourth record ‘RTJ4, with an expected release date in the first half of 2020.

