E’LAST announce ‘Thrill’ North America tour

K-pop boyband E’LAST have announced their upcoming ‘Thrill’ tour of North America.

Last week (March 17), tour promoter MC Entertainment announced on its official Twitter account that K-pop boyband E’LAST would be touring North America later this year.

The septet are set to perform in six US cities – namely Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando and New York – and Mexico, plus the territory of Puerto Rico on May 12.

According to MC Entertainment, Tickets for the Puerto Rico stop of E’LAST’s North America tour will start this Wednesday (March 22) with tickets going for US$35 to US$169.

Meanwhile, more details regarding the rest of the shows on the ‘Thrill’ tour are set to be released later today. Keep your eye on this page for the latest.

The dates for E’LAST’s ‘Thrill’ North America tour are:

MAY

12 – Caguas, Puerto Rico

Los Angeles, California

Chicago, Illinois

Houston, Texas

Atlanta, Georgia

Mexico

Orlando, Florida

New York, New York

Hello Erlings, mark your calendar because @ELASTofficial will be performing in 6 cities in the Unites States, Puerto Rico and Monterrey this May! 😎 Will we be seeing you there? pic.twitter.com/rD1vWJWq57 — MC Entertainment (@MCEKpop) March 17, 2023

E’LAST’s last music release was their April 2022 mini-album ‘Roar’, which became their best-selling project, with over 60,000 copies sold. The boyband are the latest K-pop group to announce a tour of North America.

Last week, girl group MAMAMOO announced their first-ever tour of the US as part of their wider ‘MY CON’ world tour. The nine-date tour will comprise shows on both coasts, as well as southern and midwestern markets, over two months.

Meanwile, boyband iKON are set to perform six shows in the US this September. Prior to the North American leg of their ‘Take Off’ world tour, the group will also play shows in Europe and Asia.