Elbow: ‘Mercury win is best thing that’s ever happened to us’

Guy Garvey overawed by Mercury Music Prize victory

Elbow claimed that their Nationwide Mercury Prize victory is “the best thing that’s ever happened to us” during their acceptance speech tonight (September 9) in London.

The group, who were awarded a £20,000 cheque for their fourth album ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’, seemed genuinely overawed at their accolade.

Speaking from the podium, singer Guy Garvey said: “Thank you very much. I’d like to thank all the players we’ve been with since day one, including Phil Chadwick, our manager.

“This is the best thing that’s ever happened to us. We’d like to dedicate this award to Bryan Glancy, one of the greatest men who ever lived. Thank you very much and have a top evening!”

Glancy, a late friend of the band, is honoured by the band as ‘the seldom seen kid’ of the album’s title.

Garvey later explained his surprise at the band’s victory, saying: “I had a tenner on Radiohead. It just feels great, very unexpected. You look at it in the same way as Bedouin tribes look at a pint of milk. It doesn’t happen very often but it’s all the sweeter.

“It’s been a long time we’ve been doing it so it’s cause for celebration. To the rest of the lads I’m so proud to do it with it with my best mates.

Referring to Badly Drawn Boy‘s 2001 win for ‘The Hour Of The Bewilderbeast’, bassist Pete Turner said: “I live three doors down from Damon Gough who won it so I can hold my head up high and give him the finger!”

Speaking about Bryan Glancy, Garvey explained: “Miss him everyday, he was a great man he should be stood here in many ways.

“The trophy will be sat on Mandy Glancy‘s mantle piece, his mum, she’s a very special lady. He was a dude and everyone who has done music in Manchester knows who he was. It was an album that celebrates his life and we’re very proud to have known him.”

Elbow triumphed against stiff competition from a variety of artists including Radiohead, British Sea Power, Laura Marling and the bookies’ favourite, Burial.

