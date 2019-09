Band to return to Nationwide Mercury Prize-winning album

Elbow are set to perform and record their Nationwide Mercury Prize-winning album ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’ with the BBC Concert Orchestra on January 17 at the London Abbey Road studio.

The performance will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 on the evening at 7pm (GMT).

The station it giving away 75 pairs of free tickets to the show at Bbc.co.uk/radio2/event/elbow. The closing date to apply for tickets is December 20.