Elbow are keeping it intimate next spring
Elbow have announced a new tour in support of next month’s new album ‘Giants Of All Sizes’.
The tour, running in March and April, sees the band play residencies at relatively intimate venues throughout the country.
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am next Thursday (September 26). The full dates are below.
‘Giants Of All Sizes’ is released on October 11. It’s been preceded by the singles ‘Dexter & Sinister’ and ‘Empires’.
Speaking to NME when the album was announced, singer Guy Garvey said of the album: “A lot about this record is different. We started recording in a new city, in Hamburg, we changed the way we worked and we all decided from the off to let the songs take the lead, without compromising the vision of each tune.”
Garvey continued: “At times, it’s a bleak record, but it has a huge, if bruised, heart. It was a pleasure to make and we are all immensely proud of it.”
The new album follows 2017’s ‘Little Fictions’, which was Elbow’s second No 1 album, following 2014’s ‘The Take Off And Landing Of Everything.’ As with both those albums, ‘Giants Of All Sizes’ is produced by the band’s keyboardist, Craig Potter.
Sunday March 29 – Belfast Waterfront Hall
Tuesday March 31 – Liverpool Eventim Olympia
Friday April 3-Saturday April 4 – Manchester O2 Apollo
Monday April 6-Tuesday April 7 – Leeds O2 Academy
Wednesday April 8 – Hull Bonus Arena
Friday April 10-Saturday April 11 – Edinburgh Usher Hall
Monday April 13-Tuesday April 14 – Glasgow O2 Academy
Thursday April 16-Friday April 17 – Newcastle O2 Academy
Saturday April 18 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Monday April 20 – Plymouth Pavilions
Tuesday April 21 – Portsmouth Guildhall
Thursday April 23 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
Friday April 24 – Brighton Centre
Saturday April 25 – Bournemouth International Centre
Monday April 27-Tuesday April 28 – Hammersmith Eventim Apollo