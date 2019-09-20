Elbow are keeping it intimate next spring

Elbow have announced a new tour in support of next month’s new album ‘Giants Of All Sizes’.

The tour, running in March and April, sees the band play residencies at relatively intimate venues throughout the country.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am next Thursday (September 26). The full dates are below.

‘Giants Of All Sizes’ is released on October 11. It’s been preceded by the singles ‘Dexter & Sinister’ and ‘Empires’.

Speaking to NME when the album was announced, singer Guy Garvey said of the album: “A lot about this record is different. We started recording in a new city, in Hamburg, we changed the way we worked and we all decided from the off to let the songs take the lead, without compromising the vision of each tune.”

Garvey continued: “At times, it’s a bleak record, but it has a huge, if bruised, heart. It was a pleasure to make and we are all immensely proud of it.” The new album follows 2017’s ‘Little Fictions’, which was Elbow’s second No 1 album, following 2014’s ‘The Take Off And Landing Of Everything.’ As with both those albums, ‘Giants Of All Sizes’ is produced by the band’s keyboardist, Craig Potter.

Following the departure of drummer Richard Jupp before ‘Little Fictions’, the new album features session drummer Alex Reeves, who also played on ‘Little Fictions’.

Elbow are ambassadors for National Album Day on October 12, alongside Mark Ronson and Mahalia.

Elbow will tour in 2020. Dates are:

Sunday March 29 – Belfast Waterfront Hall

Tuesday March 31 – Liverpool Eventim Olympia

Friday April 3-Saturday April 4 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Monday April 6-Tuesday April 7 – Leeds O2 Academy

Wednesday April 8 – Hull Bonus Arena

Friday April 10-Saturday April 11 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Monday April 13-Tuesday April 14 – Glasgow O2 Academy

Thursday April 16-Friday April 17 – Newcastle O2 Academy

Saturday April 18 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday April 20 – Plymouth Pavilions

Tuesday April 21 – Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday April 23 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

Friday April 24 – Brighton Centre

Saturday April 25 – Bournemouth International Centre

Monday April 27-Tuesday April 28 – Hammersmith Eventim Apollo