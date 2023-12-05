Elbow announce support act for 2024 UK arena tour

Elbow have announced the support act for their UK arena tour next year.

The Mercury-winning Manchester indie veterans will be hitting the road for a run of arena dates next May, while also promising the follow-up to their 2021 album ‘Flying Dream 1’.

Opening for them will be The WAEVE, the duo made up of Blur‘s Graham Coxon and former Pipettes member-turned-Mark Ronson collaborator and singer-songwriter Rose Elinor Dougall.

The WAEVE first emerged as a new project last year with the track ‘Something Pretty‘, before playing a debut London show and appearing at The Great Escape. They released their debut album earlier this year.

You can see the full list of tour dates below and buy your tickets here.

MAY 2024

Tuesday 7 – Brighton Centre

Thursday 9 – London’s The O2

Friday 10 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Saturday 11 – Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Sunday 12 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 14 – Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 15 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

In October, frontman Guy Garvey told NME what to expect from the “big fat record,” which he promised to have “some dirt under its fingernails for sure”.

“It deals with some pretty inky stuff,” he said of the lyrics on the upcoming 10th album. “There are a couple of wholesome tunes on there, but by and large there’s everything from a maniacal rant from the point of view of a frontman who’s lost his mind, to really awful portraits of toxic relationships failing – all set to a very thick, guitar, drum and groove-based thing.”

He continued: “As always, it’s produced by Craig Potter – who’s getting more and more into his hip-hop – and Al our drummer has been writing more on this record. We all share a love of bands like The Meters, so it’s kind of garage-y in a way with Vox organs and a lot of alt-American country sounds. It doesn’t sound like anything that we’ve done before. There’s everything from Stiff Records and what Elvis Costello was doing in his early years, right through to Afrika Bambaataa. We’re wearing our influences a bit more proudly.”