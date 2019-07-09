Elbow have shared the title and release date for their new album

It's coming real soon

Elbow have shared the title and release date for their forthcoming new album.

The band took to Twitter to reveal the follow up to their 2017 LP ‘Little Fictions’ with a picture of a billboard with the title ‘Giants Of All Sizes’ and release date of October 11, 2019. You can view the billboard below.

Back in May, the Manchester band teased a new song while sharing footage of a recent live rehearsal.

“Back in rehearsals”, they captioned the video. “Oooh new song…”.

The band are wrapping up a recent tour with a homecoming show at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl tonight (July 9). The show is part of the Sounds of the City gig-run.

The National are due to play on July 10, their first UK date of 2019, while Kylie Minogue will return to the UK the following night.

Completing the bill are The Kooks, who’ll play alongside The Sherlocks and Sea Girls on July 12, and a closing set from Hacienda Classical, re-imagining iconic hits from the city’s most famous club on July 13.

Elbow’s seventh album, ‘Little Fictions’, was released back in 2017. In a four-star review, NME said: “Elbow’s standing as the musical prescription tranquilliser you’re either deeply addicted to or find too mild for your narcotic tastes. If you’re chasing the initial buzz, ‘Little Fictions’ is quite a hit.”

Following the LP’s arrival, 2018 saw frontman Garvey become a lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University. Speaking of his role working with young songwriters at the time, he said: “I’ve never had a conversation with another writer that hasn’t in some way informed my own work.”