Elbow announce rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates for 2021

Elbow have rescheduled their 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates to 2021 as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Mancunian group announced the new dates on social media this morning (May 28) and confirmed that all original tickets remain valid.

In a statement, the group said: “With the ongoing uncertainty regarding social gatherings in the UK and Europe, elbow have rescheduled their current 2020 tour for 2021.

“The safety and wellbeing of elbow’s fans and crew is, of course, paramount. Moving the dates to 2021 will, we hope, give everyone a definitive date to look forward to. All existing tickets remain valid.”

The new dates are as follows:

AUGUST 2021

28 – Dublin 3Arena

29 – Belfast Waterfront Hall

SEPTEMBER 2021

1 – Plymouth Pavilions

2 – Hull Bonus Arena

5 – Leeds O2 Academy

6- Leeds O2 Academy

8 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

9 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

10 – Glasgow O2 Academy

12 – Liverpool Eventim Olympia

13 – Newcastle O2 Academy

14 – Newcastle O2 Academy

16 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

17 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

18 – Brighton Centre

20 – London Eventim Apollo

21 – London Eventim Apollo

22 – London Eventim Apollo

24 – Portsmouth Guildhall

26 – Bournemouth IC

28 – Manchester O2 Apollo

29 – Manchester O2 Apollo

30 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Back in March, Elbow released a live album ‘Live At The Ritz’ ahead of schedule for fans to enjoy while they’re staying at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The album is a recording of the band’s intimate show at Manchester’s Ritz in October 2019, allowing fans to experience what it was like for the band to return to the scene of some of their earliest shows.

Elbow’s last album was 2019’s ‘Giants Of All Sizes.’ Speaking to NME when the album was announced, singer Guy Garvey said: “A lot about this record is different. We started recording in a new city, in Hamburg, we changed the way we worked and we all decided from the off to let the songs take the lead, without compromising the vision of each tune.”