Elbow share boisterous new single ‘Lover’s Leap’ and announce new album ‘AUDIO VERTIGO’

Elbow have announced their new album and shared their new single from the record ‘Lover’s Leap’ – take a listen below.

‘AUDIO VERTIGO’, Elbow’s tenth studio album, will be released on March 22 via Polydor/Geffen. Pre-order/pre-save the album here and see below for the track listing.

The band have released their new single ‘Lover’s Leap’ from the album and revealed the origin story of the song on their social media. “‘Lover’s Leap’ began with a leap of faith from Pete Turner and Alex Reeves, Elbow’s rhythm section,” lead singer Guy Garvey began.

“And then I came up with that sort of spitty distorted horn line for a change – ended up me and Craig playing the melodica. Two big men playing a small instrument made the other guys laugh! And then out came this tale of star crossed lovers and spontaneous graffiti and gift-shop retail.” The musician can then be heard singing: “Spray, spray, spray your name.”

The ‘AUDIO VERTIGO’ tracklisting is:

1. ‘Things I’ve Been Telling Myself for Years’

2. ‘Lovers’ Leap’

3. ‘(Where Is It?)’

4. ‘Balu’

5. ‘Very Heaven’

6. ‘Her to the Earth’

7. ‘The Picture’

8. ‘Poker Face’

9. ‘Knife Fight’

10. ‘Embers of Day’

11. ‘Good Blood Mexico City’

12. ‘From the River’

Garvey said the album was built from “gnarly, seedy grooves created by us playing together in ‘garagey rooms’” and recorded throughout 2023 at the band’s home studios, Migration Studios in Gloucestershire, The Dairy in London and mixed at the band’s facility at Blueprint Studios, Salford.

The band previously told NME that their “inky” new album was on the way last year, calling it very sharp contrast to the last record.”

“The last one was made in lockdown and was very gentle, wistful and based on life, childhood, memories and fatherhood – all these very wholesome things,” Garvey said to NME. “With the bruising that the pandemic had given everyone, it felt the right time to do a record like that. But it came and it went like a goose fart in the fog. Not many people know that it was released because everyone released their records at the same time. It was released on the same day as Adele. Now it’s a great lost love for many people.

“That’s a beautiful, gentle record, whereas this is groove-based. It tackles some pretty full-on subjects, and it’s loads of fun as well.”

The band last released music in 2021 with ‘Flying Dream 1‘, a record which NME gave three stars: “‘Flying Dream 1’ may be devoid of gnarly anthems like ‘Grounds For Divorce’ or grandiose moments like ‘One Day Like This’, but the record’s unhurried approach and unassuming manner will still bring comfort to those who seek solace in Garvey’s lyrics and Elbow’s adept consistency.”

Elbow have also announced a 2024 arena tour – check out dates below and visit here for any remaining tickets.

Elbow 2025 UK arena tour dates are:

May 2024

Tuesday 7 – Brighton Centre

Thursday 9 – London’s The O2

Friday 10 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Saturday 11 – Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Sunday 12 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 14 – Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 15 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena