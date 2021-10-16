Elbow share shimmering new track ‘Six Words’

Elbow have shared a second preview of their forthcoming album – listen to ‘Six Words’ below.

The track follows recent song ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’ in previewing the band’s ninth LP, ‘Flying Dream 1’, which comes out on November 19.

“I can’t remember the exact genesis of the track, but it is definitely one of Craig’s,” frontman Guy Garvey said in a statement. “In some ways it’s familiar territory lyrically, it has similar sentiments to ‘Mirrorball’ but it draws heavily on my teenage years: the bottle green in the song is the colour of my school uniform and the six lanes is the traffic on the road to school in Prestwich.

“Though that six lanes line was something I originally wrote back in the early elbow days when I sat in The Cornerhouse people watching so it’s a double reminisce and a return to my love of writing about love.”

Listen to ‘Six Words’ below:

The band’s recent single ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’ shares its title with the band’s acclaimed 2008 LP of the same name, and also shares the same subject, with the new track being written about the late Manchester musician Bryan Glancy.

The Mercury-winning indie veterans’ ninth studio LP – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Giants Of All Sizes’ – was written remotely in their home studios in Manchester and London before they came together at an empty Brighton Theatre Royal to “perfect, perform, and record” the songs.

“Hiring a two hundred year old theatre that has never in its history been closed for so long was something that could only be done under the circumstances….nice to turn it on its head in that way,” frontman Guy Garvey said of the unique experience.

Back in May, Elbow celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Asleep In The Back’ by releasing a collection of rare tracks from that era to streaming services.