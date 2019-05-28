Trending:

Watch Elbow preview a new track as they rehearse for summer live shows

They'll hit the 2019 festival circuit later this week.

Elbow have teased a new song while sharing footage of a recent live rehearsal – check out the clip below.

The Manchester band are set to appear at a number of festivals across the summer, beginning with a show at Heartland 2019 this Friday (May 31). Joining them at the three-day Danish event will be the likes of The Raconteurs, Solange, Primal Scream, and Hot Chip.

Ahead of the first outing, Guy Garvey and co. have given fans a glimpse of a new track as they run through their set. “Back in rehearsals, they captioned the video. “Oooh new song…”

Back in rehearsals. Oooh new song..

Fans can expect to catch the song at upcoming live dates, with the group also set to perform at Rock Werchter, Pinkpop, and Y-Not festivals. Elbow will play their own shows at Halifax’s Piece Hall and Canons Marsh Amphitheatre in Bristol, before returning for a homecoming gig at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl.

Elbow’s seventh album, ‘Little Fictions’, was released back in 2017. In a four-star review, NME said: “Elbow’s standing as the musical prescription tranquilliser you’re either deeply addicted to or find too mild for your narcotic tastes. If you’re chasing the initial buzz, ‘Little Fictions’ is quite a hit.”

Following the LP’s arrival, 2018 saw frontman Garvey become a lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University. Speaking of his role working with young songwriters, he said: “I’ve never had a conversation with another writer that hasn’t in some way informed my own work.”