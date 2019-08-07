Guy Garvey says a lot about Elbow's eighth album is "different"

Elbow have confirmed details of their new album ‘Giants Of All Sizes’, which will be released on October 11.

The band’s eighth album, it follows 2017’s ‘Little Fictions’ which reached No 1 in the UK.

Speaking to NME about the album, singer Guy Garvey said: “A lot about this record is different. We started recording in a new city, in Hamburg, we changed the way we worked and we all decided from the off to let the songs take the lead, without compromising the vision of each tune.”

Garvey continued: “At times, it’s a bleak record, but it has a huge, if bruised, heart. It was a pleasure to make and we are all immensely proud of it.”

First single ‘Dexter & Sinister’ was released last week (August 1), which features Jesca Hoop. Other guests on the album are The Plumedores and South London newcomer Chilli Chilton.

As with ‘Little Fictions’ and its 2014 predecessor ‘The Take Off And Landing Of Everything’, ‘Giants Of All Sizes’ is produced by Elbow keyboardist Craig Potter. All of Elbow’s albums since their third record ‘Leaders Of The Free World’ in 2005 have been produced within the band. The full nine-song tracklisting is below.

As well as Hamburg, ‘Giants Of All Sizes’ was recorded in Brixton, Vancouver, the band’s own Blueprint Studios in Salford and each member’s own home studios.

Garvey added of the new album: “It’s an angry, old blue lament which finds its salvation in family, friends, the band and new life,” adding the album is “sonically unabashed”.

A statement said the album “lyrically takes in moments of deep personal loss, whilst reflecting its times by confronting head-on the spectres of injustice and division not just in the UK but across the world.”

The tracklisting of Elbow’s new album ‘Giants Of All Sizes’ is:

‘Dexter & Sinister’

‘Seven Veils’

‘Empires’

‘The Delayed 3:15’

‘White Noise White Heat’

‘Doldrums’

‘My Trouble’

‘On Deronda Road’

‘Weightless’