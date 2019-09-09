Elderly woman goes viral for rocking out at Slipknot show

Rock on!

A video of an elderly woman appearing to enjoy a Slipknot gig has picked up thousands of hits online.

The clip, taken on Friday (September 6) during the metal band’s show at New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center, shows a woman smiling and clapping as the group perform ‘Spit It Out’.

In the footage the woman is sat down amongst other fans. She doesn’t take her eyes off the Iowa legends.

A YouTube user posted a comment beneath the video, which has been shared by Caters TV. “God bless this dear lady. I have never gone to there show because I felt a little to old to get in to it. You go girl,” wrote Richard Taylor.

Another user wrote: “This lady is awesome. Id rock out with her.”

At the time of writing the clip on Caters’ YouTube channel has garnered more than 12,000 views.

In related news, another elderly woman made the headlines in July after watching a Lewis Capaldi concert atop a man’s shoulders.

The woman at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival was seen having the time of her life in a clip shared widely on Twitter.

“That’s my gran,” read one reply tweeted, while another user said: “Made my day I thought I was the oldest there”.

Meanwhile, Slipknot were recent NME cover stars. In their Big Read interview they hailed their new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ as “a masterpiece”.