Electric Castle announces first names for 2024 festival

Electric Castle has announced the first acts for its 2024 festival – check out the line-up so far below.

The event is set to host its 10th anniversary edition at Bánffy Castle in Transylvania, Romania between July 17-21. Tickets are on general sale now – you can buy yours here.

Today (December 6), it’s been confirmed that Massive Attack, Bring Me The Horizon and Queens Of The Stone Age will headline Electric Castle next summer.

Advertisement

They’re joined on the bill by Chase & Status (live), Khruangbin, Sleaford Mods, Bonobo (DJ set), Nina Kraviz, Eats Everything, Jayda G and more. Further artists will be announced in the coming months.

Electric Castle is described as “the only 24-hour festival party experience” that “embraces every free-flowing notion of what a festival should be and dials it up to a new modern level”.

Performers are spread across 10 stages at over 40 hectares through the grounds of a castle in the heart of Transylvania. A press release adds: “The mythical meets the magical for a show where a surprise is waiting around every corner.

“Electric Castle is waiting to be discovered with one guarantee: once you enter, you’ll never want to leave.” See the first official line-up poster above.

The news comes shortly after headliners Massive Attack confirmed their first UK live show in five years. The trip-hop collective will play in their home city of Bristol on August 25 as part of a “large-scale climate action accelerator event”.

Advertisement

Bring Me The Horizon, meanwhile, released the single ‘DArkSide’ back in October. The song is due to appear on the band’s upcoming album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX Gen’.

In other news, Queens Of The Stone Age recently wrapped up a UK and Ireland headline tour. In a four-star review of Queens’ show at The O2 in London, NME wrote: “There’s no denying that the five-piece are one of the greatest rock bands on the planet.”

Josh Homme and co. will also top the bill at Download Festival next June alongside Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy.