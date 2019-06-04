Electric Fields Festival is no more

"We cannot thank you enough for your support over the years, and we are truly sorry that we have not been able to make this work for another"

Scotland’s Electric Fields Festival has announced that the event is cancelled and that they have ceased trading.

The event, which was this year set to move from its previous location in Dumfries and Galloway’s Drumlanrig Castle to Glasgow SWG3, had previously welcomed acts including Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds, Primal Scream, The Vaccines, Frightened Rabbit, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Dizzee Rascal, Leftfield and many more.

This year’s line-up was the include the likes of Metronomy, Sleaford Mods, Fat White Family, The Vaccines, Frank Turner, Nadine Shah and The Futureheads among others, but today Electric Fields have announced that the event has been pulled.

“With a heavy heart, we are having to cancel Electric Fields 2019,” they wrote to fans on Twitter. “This decision has not come lightly, and we have put in our all to avoid this outcome, however we have been faced with challenges that we simply cannot overcome.

“As of today, Electric Fields ceases trading. For information on ticket refunds, please contact your location of purchase.”

They added: “We cannot thank you enough for your support over the years, and we are truly sorry that we have not been able to make this work for another.

“Never did we think the party we threw in a field in Thornhill for 100 of our friends would turn into a party for 7000 in the grounds of a castle. Especially not in five short years. But it did, and that is thanks to all you who came along and made it what it was.”

A number of fans have since taken online to mourn the loss of the festival.

The event was due to take place over the first weekend of July.