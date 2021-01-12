Electric Lady Studios forms new partnership with Daniel Johnston’s estate

New York City’s iconic recording facility Electric Lady Studios has linked up with Daniel Johnston‘s estate for a new creative partnership.

The partnership, which was first conceived by Studio Managing Partner Lee Foster, will see Electric Lady Studios preserving the late songwriter’s drawings and original art.

Foster presently curates a large collection of Johnston’s art at Electric Lady, which is currently displayed in its famous Studio A. Foster’s collection also includes Johnston’s famous ‘Symbolical Visions’ piece.

The new partnership between Electric Lady and The Daniel Johnston Trust – overseen by Dick Johnston, Daniel’s older brother – aims to cement Johnston’s legacy and serve as creative inspiration for musicians recording in the studios.

“Art has always been a fixture at Electric Lady – from the large sci-fi, space murals commissioned by Hendrix, to the decoupage installations done here in the early 1970s,” Foster said in a press statement.

“I began building my own collection of Daniel’s work and recognized that a separate collection for the studio would be great inspiration for musicians recording here. The creative dialog begins instantly when people see them.”

In September last year, Phoebe Bridgers, Beck and many others paid tribute to Johnston in a special event on the anniversary of his death. The video, produced by Foster, has been viewed more than 120,000 times at time of writing.