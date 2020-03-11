Electric Picnic announces huge 2020 line-up

Electric Picnic has revealed its line-up for 2020, led by the likes of Rage Against The Machine, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers and Lewis Capaldi.

The festival returns to Ireland’s County Laois once more between September 4 and September 6 — with all four of the above acts taking top billing across the weekend.

Other big names on the bill include Irish band Picture This, Stones Roses frontman Ian Brown, Foals, Run the Jewels, Skepta, James Vincent McMorrow, Annie Mac, Mabel, Rick Astley, Jeff Mills, Denzel Curry, Helena Hauff, Declan McKenna and many more.

Tickets for the event are already sold out.

Discussing the line-up, Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn told the Irish Times it was “incredible, with five headliners” over three nights.

“If you start looking through the body of the bill and the up-and-coming acts such as Lyra, beabadoobee and Saint Sister, I think it’s brilliant,” he said.

It comes after last year’s festival played host to Hozier, The Strokes, The 1975 and Florence & The Machine.

Last month, Rage Against The Machine were also confirmed as headliners of this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival.

The political rock icons, who’ve also announced they will top the bill at France’s Rock en Seine festival alongside a host of other dates, are set to play Leeds festival on August 28 and close Reading festival on August 30. They first announced their comeback last November.