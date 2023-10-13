Elisabeth Elektra teams up with members of Mogwai and Chvrches for new single ‘Broken Promises’

Elisabeth Elektra has teamed up with members of Mogwai and Chvrches for her latest single ‘Broken Promises’.

Written by Elektra, ‘Broken Promises’ was co-produced and performed by herself and Jonny Scott of Chvrches. Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai provides guitars on the track. Speaking of the song’s creation in a press release, Elektra said: “I wrote this song while I was going through a particularly difficult time in my life.”

She continued: “Everything felt so unstable and disorienting, but I realised even at the time that I was being forged by trauma into a stronger, more resilient and powerful person. Music has always been a way for me to channel more difficult emotions such as rage into something productive. The song is about the realisation that all the things we worry about really don’t matter, only love matters. Everything else fades away.”

Directed by Brighton-based director Agnès Haus, the single’s accompanying video was filmed at Beachy Head with an entirely female and nonbinary team.

Elektra’s ‘Broken Promises’ EP is set for release on November 16. According to a press release, the EP is a “collection of songs that share common threads of liberation through self-actualisation, love, and magick.”

Elsewhere, Chvrches recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album by sharing new versions of their first two singles and hosting a live premiere of one of their 2013 concerts.

The Scottish trio marked a new milestone in their career – celebrating 10 years since they first shared their debut album ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’.