Elizabeth Taylor podcast ‘Elizabeth The First’, narrated by Katy Perry, announces release date

The release date for the new Katy Perry-narrated podcast series about Elizabeth Taylor, Elizabeth The First, has been announced, revealed alongside a teaser for its first episode.

With Taylor billed as “the original influencer”, the ten-part series will feature stories from those closest to Taylor (who died in 2011), as well as audio from the archives of the House of Taylor.

Perry will reportedly cover topics such as Taylor’s time working in (and fight against) a male-dominated film studio industry, her activism promoting awareness of issues like HIV and AIDS, and alcohol and drug abuse.

The series will also look at Taylor’s rise to being the world’s highest paid actress in the 1960s, when she successfully negotiated the first $1million to star in 1963s Cleopatra.

Produced by Imperative Entertainment, Elizabeth The First is set to arrive on Monday October 3, available on all major podcast platforms.

Coinciding with the news of the release date, a teaser for the first episode of Elizabeth The First was released on September 15.

Coming in at just under three and a half minutes, the teaser hears Perry call Taylor the “first true influencer… living a remarkable life”.

“She had power, real power, influencing generations,” Perry says.

Listen below:

Upon the series’ announcement back in March, Perry said in a statement to Variety: “Like most people, I was attracted to her glamour, and in my own life, I continue to find myself referencing her through some of my visuals.

“I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving — all things I try to live in my own life.

“It’s an honour to be able to share her story in this way.”