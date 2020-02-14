Ella Eyre shares her wildest Glastonbury Festival moment

Ella Eyre has detailed the surreal experience of seeing her former teachers in the crowd as she performed at Glastonbury Festival. Watch our video interview above.

The pop singer was in attendance at the NME Awards 2020 earlier this week (12 February), presenting Micheal Ward with his Best Film and Best Film Actor accolades.

Speaking to NME backstage, Eyre was asked about her wildest Glastonbury moment and revealed: “I went to school in Glastonbury so it was tradition when you passed your GCSEs to go to [the festival].”

“Then a few years later I was playing Glastonbury and seeing all my teachers. It was a wild moment, a serious pinch myself moment.”

“It was one of my biggest dreams and now I’ve played Glastonbury a couple of times,” she added. “It’s my favourite.”

Eyre also talked about new material being on the way. “I’m always making new music,” she said. “I’ve changed labels. I took a bit of time out but was still working behind the scenes.”

Eyre revealed that her next single is coming “in a couple of weeks,” continuing: “There’s so much in the pipeline and it’s a good place to be. I know what’s coming up this year – I got a few collaborations and some solo stuff, then eventually an album and a tour.”

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full winners list here.

Head to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.