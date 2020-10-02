Ella Mai shares first new solo track in two years, ‘Not Another Love Song’

Singer-songwriter Ella Mai has released her first solo track in two years today (October 2), in the form of new single ‘Not Another Love Song’.

Mai announced her return to music earlier this week via social media, where she shared a photo of herself in the studio with her pup.

“thierrys reaction when he found out new music is coming before scorpio season,” she captioned the post.

Advertisement

The new track sees Mai grapple with falling in love again and the feelings being too strong to ignore.

Listen to it below:

Speaking of the single, Mai said it’s “about falling in love but not wanting to admit it, so it’s quite vulnerable”.

She’s marked the track’s release with a debut live performance on Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol.2, which premiered today on Amazon Prime. She’ll also be performing the song next week on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, appearing on Tuesday (October 6) night’s episode.

Advertisement

Mai’s music career began in 2014, when she auditioned for The X Factor as part of a trio. A year later, she uploaded a four-track EP titled ‘Trouble’ to SoundCloud, where she was picked up by 10 Summers Records.

Mai went on to release three EP’s on the label, as well as her debut self-titled album in 2018. NME gave the record four stars in a review, saying, “The DJ Mustard protégé proves she’s more than worth the hype on an impossibly confident R&B debut”.

She then went on a hiatus from music, only appearing again in 2019 for one collaborative single with Ed Sheeran, ‘Put It All On Me’.