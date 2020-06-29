Ellie Goulding announces 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Ellie Goulding has announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for next spring.

The singer will take her new album ‘Brightest Blue’, which lands next month, on the road next April and May.

The new album follows 2015’s ‘Delirium’, and is set to feature collaborations from the late Juice WRLD, Diplo and more.

‘Brightest Blue’ will arrive on July 17 via Interscope, and the new tour will begin in Manchester at the O2 Apollo on April 28, 2021.

The seven-date tour also features a London show at Hammersmith Apollo, and finishes up at Dublin on May 12, 2021 at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

Excited to announce my first run of intimate shows for 2021. Pre-order any format of the album from my store by 5pm BST on Tues June 30 for exclusive presale access. You'll receive your code by 8pm BST on Tues June 30 & the pre-sale starts on Weds July 1. https://t.co/qGQMGuYRLz pic.twitter.com/JWzK5g4f2F — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) June 29, 2020

“I’m so excited to get back on the road and do what I do best,” Goulding wrote to announce the tour.

“This album has been such a passion project over the past five years and throughout the entire process I’ve been able to picture exactly what the live staging would look like – intimate, stripped back, honest, yet incredibly visual and special. I can’t wait!”

See Ellie Goulding’s 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates below.

April 28, 2021 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

May 01, 2021 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

May 05, 2021 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

May 06, 2021 – London, Eventim Apollo

May 09, 2021 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

May 10, 2021 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

May 12, 2021 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

‘Brightest Blue’ is a double album, with the first side “reflecting [Goulding’s] vulnerability”, and “symbolising growing up and becoming a woman,” while the flip side “encapsulates [Goulding’s] confident, brave and fearless side”.

“It acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are,” she added in a statement upon the album’s announcement.