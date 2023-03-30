Ellie Goulding announces 2023 UK and Ireland ‘Higher Than Heaven’ tour

Ellie Goulding has shared details of her ‘Higher Than Heaven’ tour this year.

This autumn, the pop star will play gigs in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham, and wrap with a headline show at London’s Roundhouse on October 24.

Later in October and into November, Goulding will head to mainland Europe for shows in Paris, Utrecht, Brussels, Milan, Cologne and Berlin.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST next Thursday (April 6) here. See the tweet below for details about a pre-sale.

The new tour is in support of Goulding’s fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven‘, which is released on April 7.

Finally! 🥲 The Higher Than Heaven tour is happening AND we're going to be visiting even more places! Pre-order any format of #HTH from my official store before Mon 3rd Apr @ 5pm BST to get access to the pre-sale. https://t.co/rziltKPkXW pic.twitter.com/llvl11cX3H — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) March 30, 2023

Additionally, Goulding will play an intimate, sold-out show at Pryzm in Kingston Upon Thames on May 4.

Ellie Goulding ‘Higher Than Heaven’ 2023 tour dates:

MAY

04 – Kingston upon Thames, England, Pryzm

Advertisement

OCTOBER

Monday 16 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre

Wednesday 18 – Glasgow, Scotland, Barrowland

Thursday 19 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England, O2 City Hall

Friday 20 – Manchester, England, Academy

Monday 23 – Birmingham, England, O2 Institute

Tuesday 24 – London, England, Roundhouse

Friday 27 – Paris, France, Bataclan

Monday 30 – Utrecht, Netherlands, TivoliVredenburg

Tuesday 31 – Brussels, Belgium, Citque Royale

NOVEMBER

Thursday 02 – Milan, Itay, Fabrique

Monday 06 – Cologne, Germany, E Werk

Tuesday 07 – Berline, Germany, Huxleys Neue Welt

Last month Goulding confirmed that the release of ‘Higher Than Heaven’ was pushed back for a second time, citing “delays in sourcing” the materials for the physical records.

In October 2022, Goulding announced her fifth studio album with the release of single ‘Let It Die’. That followed on from the release of ‘Easy Lover’ and Goulding’s collaborative single with Alok and Sigala, ‘All By Myself’.

The record was initially due to arrive on February 3, 2023 and was the follow up to the singer-songwriter’s 2020 album ‘Brightest Blue’. But Goulding delayed the release in January 2023, writing on Twitter: “To my incredible fans – I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of Higher Than Heaven to March 24.”

Addressing the second delay, Goulding wrote on social media: “Here we go again. Here are all the different versions of Higher Than Heaven available to order now from my official store (link in bio).”

“As you know, making these products as green as possible is incredibly important to me so we’ve worked really hard to stick to that promise,” she continued. “As a result & due to delays in sourcing these products, we have to push back the release ever so slightly to April 7 just so we can get these beautiful products to you as soon as humanly possible. Thank you ever so much for your patience and I love you all.”