Ellie Goulding has announced the release of her debut book Fitter. Calmer. Stronger., which will be published later this year.

The book will feature the pop star’s favourite recipes and workouts, as well as her “training principles”.

According to an official synopsis, Fitter. Calmer. Stronger. will share Goulding’s “much sought-after fitness and health philosophy”, which is “based around becoming the brightest, strongest version of yourself”.

It continues: “Combining a mindful approach to exercise with delicious, nutritious recipes, this book will help you kickstart healthy habits, develop a positive mindset and establish clear and achievable goals. Going far beyond diet and exercise, Ellie shares a holistic approach to feeling and being your best.

“From learning to listen to your body to establishing permanent rituals that work for you, it encompasses all that improves your relationship with your physical and mental health.”

The book will draw on the singer’s own experiences, as well as sharing the advice from her friends and experts including former British soldier and TV presenter Ant Middleton, TV and radio host Fearne Cotton and Olympic gold medallist boxer Katie Taylor.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’m releasing my first book. FITTER. CALMER. STRONGER. will be released later this year and I can’t wait for you to read it,” Goulding wrote on Twitter.

Fitter. Calmer. Stronger. will be published in September 2021 – you can find more information on it here.

Goulding recently featured on Silk City’s new single ‘New Love’, which was released last month (January 22). The project is the work of Mark Ronson and Diplo and the single marked their first new material since 2018.