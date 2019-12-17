Ellie Goulding came to the rescue of a driver whose car was being pushed sideways by a Royal Mail lorry on a busy dual carriageway in London.

Footage posted online yesterday shows a Volkswagen GTi being pushed sideways down Western Avenue on the A40 in Perivale, West London.

Other motorists can be seen desperately attempting to get the lorry driver’s attention before he eventually stops, having pushed the car along the busy road for several hundred yards.

The driver is shocked to discover the car in front of the truck and claimed he was unaware of the situation.

“I didn’t see him, I honestly didn’t see him,” he remonstrates in the clip.

Goulding, who is seen leaving her car to check on the Volkswagen driver, told fans on Instagram that her chauffeur Guy had originally decided to stop.

“On a side note, I can’t believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver, not even checking if the other driver was OK. What on Earth,” she wrote on Instagram.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We are very concerned about this incident. We sincerely hope that no one was hurt. We are investigating as a matter of urgency.”

