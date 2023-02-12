Ellie Goulding defends Tom Grennan over BRITs “tit gate”

Ellie Goulding has taken to social media to defend Tom Grennan over “tit gate”, which happened last night (February 11) during The BRIT Awards 2023.

During the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, Grennan and Goulding presented the Best New Artist Award together.

“Don’t I look good next to Ellie Goulding?” Grennan asked as they took to the stage. “I love what you’re doing,” he continued, gesturing to her outfit which featured a black top with the mould of two breasts on it. “Are they your real boobs,” he then asked.

Advertisement

“No, these are not mine,” she replied. “I wish. Mine are a lot further apart,” she added.

Tom Grennan with a masterclass in why some people shouldn’t drink #BRITs #Brits2023 pic.twitter.com/HZP6kSUSXN — Shane Pearce 📻 (@ShanePearce) February 12, 2023

Grennan was heavily criticised for the exchange. “Oh Tom Grennan WHY are you even commenting on her appearance? Her boobs?? UGh. FGS,” wrote one viewer while others called it “cringe” and “inappropriate”.

However, Goulding has now taken to Twitter to defend Grennan.

“A word on BRIT / tit gate,” she wrote. “I was wearing a beautiful breastplate, thank you all for appreciating it ;). My friend Tom Grennan is 100 per cent an ally and we were having a bit of fun.”

“No offence taken, no harm intended- and no other interpretations necessary,” she added.

A word on Brit/ tit gate … I was wearing a beautiful breastplate, thank you all for appreciating it 😉 My friend @Tom_Grennan is 100% an ally and we were having a bit of fun. No offence taken, no harm intended- and no other interpretations necessary x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) February 12, 2023

Advertisement

Following the awards, Goulding took to Instagram to praise Grennan. “Such a great time with this gentleman this evening,” she wrote, sharing a picture of them together. “Thanks for being a great co-host.”

She also congratulated Wet Leg who picked up the Best New Artist award.

Taking to the stage to collect the trophy, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale recited part of Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech.

“No, but in all seriousness, thank you so much,” she added. “It can feel like such a boys club thing but I just want to thank all of the women who worked on the whole production. It is a team of women so I really want to shout them out. I’m really nervous so I’m going to stop now.”

Elsewhere during the BRITs, Lizzo delivered a medley of songs from her latest album ‘Special’ while Sam Smith and Kim Petras divided the internet with a leather-filled performance of their global hit single ‘Unholy’.

Ahead of the awards, Charli XCX criticised the BRITs for their all-male Artist Of The Year shortlist at the 2023 event.

“I’ve heard a lot of chat about the fact there weren’t enough females in album cycle and that’s why no one was nominated,” said Charli. “But, I was in album cycle and I had a Number One album [with ‘Crash’].”

“We’re doing everything right,” she added. “I don’t think it’s our fault. I think it might be theirs.”