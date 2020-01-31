Ellie Goulding hits back at The 1975’s Matty Healy following criticism

Ellie Goulding has hit back at The 1975’s Matty Healy after he criticised her in a recent interview.

When asked about how streaming affects record sales in an interview with Beat Magazine, Healy referenced Goulding after suggesting that people don’t buy her albums.

“The artists whose single streams are in the billions, people don’t buy their albums, necessarily… Ellie Goulding, people will listen to her music at the gym and they will listen to it on playlists,” Healy said.

“They’ll put the Pop playlist on and it will get out there. When it comes to her putting out a record, which is someone saying, ‘Will you invest in my lifestyle?’ or ‘Do you want to invest in me, as an idea?’… I have a lot of ‘Yes, I want to invest in you as an idea, and less, ‘I’ll pop this on when I’m doing whatever.'”

Later, posting on her Instagram stories, Goulding hit back by pointing out her album sales to The 1975 frontman.

Goulding wrote: “I’ve had 3 multi platinum albums so I feel like people have been fairly invested but ok I’ll let you have it.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Healy also criticised Drake and his long-term aims.

“I’ve said this before, but the Drakes of the world, they’re professionals at keeping people’s attention for three minutes. They can do that again and again. I’m not that good at that. A single will happen accidentally throughout the myriad of writing songs.

“The way that we express ourselves is like longform. I can do it and I do it occasionally, I’d love it if we can make it work where I get a big idea down in three minutes. We’ve always been an albums band.”

In other news, The 1975 recently announced a headline performance at London’s Finsbury Park this summer which will see them taking a series of steps to minimise its environmental impact.

Billed as “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”, the Manchester band will head to the historic location on July 11 – joined by a supporting bill that includes the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers and label-mates Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

In an environmental first for the UK, traceable sustainably sourced HVO fuel from Europe will be used to power the entire show – bringing down the carbon footprint by ninety percent.

It will also mark the first time that a show at Finsbury Park will be entirely paperless, and promoters Festival Republic will plant 1,975 trees throughout the surrounding boroughs of Haringey, Hackney and Islington in partnership with Trees for Cities.