Ellie Goulding awarded honorary doctorate degree at University of Kent

That’s Dr. Goulding to you

Ellie Goulding finally received a degree from the University of Kent, the school she quit to pursue music, when she was awarded an honorary doctorate on Thursday (July 18).

The pop artist was awarded an honorary Doctor of Arts degree at the university, where she enrolled for drama and theatre studies at its Canterbury campus in 2006. It was there that she met Starsmith, one of the producers with whom she made her chart-topping debut album, ‘Lights’.

Goulding was in her final year of uni when she dropped out to pursue music in 2008. She emailed her drama tutor at the time to tell him she was leaving, and also invited him to check her music out on Myspace.

Upon receiving the honorary degree, the pop star made a speech where she admitted she was “not the most linear of students” at uni, and as a result “never got to experience this sheer joy… and utter relief of graduating, so I’m going to be making the most of it while I’m here”, as Kent Online reports. She also apologised to her former drama tutor for her goodbye email, which “must have been quite out of the blue”, Independent.ie notes.

Goulding was one of 13 people who received honorary degrees from Kent on Thursday. The pop star is readying her fourth studio album for release this year, and has released a few new singles: ‘Flux’, ‘Sixteen’ and the Juice WRLD-featuring ‘Hate Me’.