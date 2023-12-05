Ellie Goulding announces intimate orchestral show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Ellie Goulding has announced an orchestral show at London’s Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

The multi-platinum singer will take over the Royal Albert Hall with the orchestra on April 11, 2024, to perform classical rearrangements of tracks from her back catalogue, including cuts from her latest album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’, which she released in April. Tickets for the event will be available from December 8 at 9AM, via Live Nation.

Goulding initially teased ‘Higher Than Heaven’ by calling it her “least personal” release yet in an interview. “In the best possible way, this album wasn’t taken from personal experiences, and it was such a relief and really refreshing to not be sitting in the studio going through all the things that happened to me and affected me,” she said.

“It’s the least personal album, but I think it’s the best album because I got to just explore other things about myself. I just really, really enjoy writing, really enjoy being a singer.”

‘Higher Than Heaven’ features the singles ‘Let It Die’, Julia Michaels co-write ‘Easy Lover’, and her collaboration with Alok and Sigala, ‘All By Myself’. Following its release, Goulding tied with Adele as the British female solo artist with the most number one albums to her name.

It earned a four-star review from NME, with Nick Levine praising the strength of Goulding’s songwriting despite her absence from the charts. “But whether it yields chart hits or not, Goulding’s fifth album still shimmers with the confidence of a consummate professional,” Levine wrote. “‘Higher Than Heaven’ may not be strictly personal, but it definitely sounds like an album crafted with care, skill and no small amount of flair.”

In September, Goulding’s collaboration with Calvin Harris, ‘Miracle’, was named the second-highest streamed single in the UK over the summer, behind Dave’s and Central Cee’s joint single, ‘Sprinter’. The track, which was released in March, marks the third collaboration between Goulding and Harris, following 2012’s ‘I Need Your Love’ and 2014’s ‘Outside’, and spent eight weeks on the number one spot in the UK.

In August, the 36-year-old was caught in an accident while performing at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, wherein a firework was launched at the wrong time while performing ‘Miracle’, and hit her. In footage of the incident, she was seen screaming and covering her face upon the firework’s impact, before continuing to sing.

She later assured fans through a statement posted to Instagram after the incident, writing: “To those asking I am ok! Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x.”