Ellie Goulding regrets not sharing #MeToo experiences earlier

Ellie Goulding admitted she “left it too long” before speaking up about her #MeToo experiences.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Goulding discussed her latest album ‘Brightest Blue’, the public’s fascination with her ex-boyfriends and instances of abuse she has experienced while operating in the music industry.

“I feel really stupid for saying I wasn’t affected by the #MeToo movement,” she said. “Those university years were when those problems started for me.”

Goulding explained how she was the first member of her family to go to university but struggled financially – balancing a retail and theatre job while juggling her emerging career as a singer-songwriter.

“I struggled to make money for trains and that’s when producers started to take advantage, asking me to stay over. A part of me knew it was wrong. But a part of me accepted it. I thought: ‘OK, this is what happens, they help you make a great song and you owe them something’,” she said.

“I normalised too much and I am sad about that. Later, I ended up being too reliant on blokes,” she continued. “I would love to talk to more female musicians about this. I don’t have a good connection with that many female artists and I wish I did. I want to ask: what did I – what do I – have to do to prove myself as a musician?”

Goulding went on to explain how people have often told her that her records are a ‘guilty pleasure’, to which she asked, “Why? I don’t think I make embarrassing or cheesy music. Is it my soft voice? Can you not admit to liking a feminine voice?”

Last Friday (July 17), Goulding released her fourth studio album, ‘Brightest Blue’. The double album has 18 tracks in total and features Diplo, Swae Lee, Juice WRLD, Lauv and Blackbear.

‘Brightest Blue’ is said to be a “reflection of [Goulding’s] vulnerability and “symbolise growing up and becoming a woman”. According to a statement, Goulding said the album “acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are”.