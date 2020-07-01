Ellie Goulding releases new single ‘Slow Grenade’ with LAUV

Ellie Goulding has released her latest single, ‘Slow Grenade’, from her forthcoming studio album, ‘Brightest Blue’. The single features American singer-songwriter and producer LAUV.

Listen to it below.

‘Slow Grenade’ is the final track to be taken from the ‘EG.0’ half of the double album, which is set for release on July 17. The other singles from that half of the album are ‘Worry About Me’ with blackbear, ‘Close To Me’ with Diplo and Swae Lee, and ‘Hate Me’ with the late Juice WRLD.

In addition, Goulding has released two singles from Side A of the album, ‘Power’ and ‘Flux’.

Side A of ‘Brightest Blue’ is set to reflect on Goulding’s vulnerability and “symbolize growing up and becoming a woman”.

“It acknowledges a complex world where relationships still dictate our happiness and heartbreak and can still be the most painful thing in the world, no matter how enlightened you are,” she said in a press statement.

In contrast, the second side is said to encapsulate her “confident, brave and fearless side”.

“I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists,” she said.

Goulding also recently announced a tour of UK and Ireland taking place throughout April and May next year.